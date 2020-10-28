Chines Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~13%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on China Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 35 CMOs / CDMOs in China claim to offer a variety of services related to development and manufacturing of a wide range of biotherapeutic products

Several players provide one-stop solutions and are capable of operating at various scales; the landscape includes a mix of both established players and new entrants

In order to cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors, CMOs have established facilities across different regions of China; Eastern China, with the maximum number of sites, has emerged as a manufacturing hub

With over 80 deals inked in past five years, there has been a surge in the partnership activity within this domain; majority of these collaborations were signed for the development and manufacturing of antibody-based products

Big pharma players have also made significant investments in this region, including establishing new facilities, expanding existing R&D centers and growing manufacturing facilities, focused on biotherapeutics

We expect global biopharmaceutical developers to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations to China in the long term; we anticipate the CMO industry in the region to grow at an annualized rate of ~13%, till 2030

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Overview of Biopharmaceuticals

Manufacturing of Biopharmaceuticals Types of Expression Systems Used Bacterial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Insect Expression Systems Plant Expression Systems Mammalian Expression Systems Fungal Expression Systems Processing Steps Upstream Processing Downstream Processing Overview of Contract Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing Scenario in China Need for Outsourcing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in China: Regulatory Scenario Commonly Outsourced Operations in the Biopharmaceutical Industry Basic Guidelines for Selecting a CMO Partner Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services Benefits of Engaging Chinese Contract Service Providers Risks and Challenges Associated with Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Challenges Associated with Engaging Chinese Contract Service Providers Future Perspective



CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULES AND LARGE MOLECULES Chapter Overview

Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies Comparison of Key Characteristics Comparison of Manufacturing Processes Comparison of Key Manufacturing-Related Challenges



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Chinese Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Type of Product Analysis by Types of Services Offered Analysis by Type of Biologic Analysis by Expression System Used Analysis by Type of Bioreactor Used Analysis by Mode of Operation of Bioreactor Analysis by Packaging Form Used Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications



COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2 ChemPartner Biologics

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. JHL Biotech

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. JOINN Biologics

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Service Portfolio

6.4.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5 MabPlex

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Service Portfolio

6.5.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Mycenax Biotech

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Service Portfolio

6.6.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. WuXi AppTec

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Financial Information

6.7.3. Service Portfolio

6.7.4. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.7.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

PARTNERSHIPS

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Chinese Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers: Recent Partnerships

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Biologic

7.3.5. Analysis by Focus Area

7.3.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

7.3.8. Geographical Analysis

7.3.9. Geographical Distribution by Number of Partnerships

7.3.10. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

RECENT EXPANSIONS Chapter Overview

Chinese Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers: Recent Expansions Analysis by Year of Expansion Analysis by Type of Expansion Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Type of Biologic Analysis by Location of Expansion Project Analysis by Capacity of Expanded Facility Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions Analysis by Region



CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

9.3 Clinical Trial Analysis: Biologic Drugs

9.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase

9.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status

9.3.4. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

9.3.5. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

9.3.6. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year

9.3.7. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

9.3.8. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

9.3.9. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

9.3.10. Analysis by Clinical Trial Center

REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Assumptions and Key Parameters Overall Landscape of Chinese Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Regional Capability Analysis: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturers in Northern China Regional Capability Analysis: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturers in Eastern China Regional Capability Analysis: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturers in Central China Regional Capability Analysis: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturers in Southern China



