Global Antibody Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis By Key Players, Market Size, Share, Key Developments, And Forecast 2030

Antibody therapeutics have made it possible to address the hard to target hotspots, rendering the domain of antibody discovery an emerging sector in the pharmaceutical industry; in fact, the antibodies have proven to be promising weapons in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution in this industry over the next ten years. It features an in-depth analysis of the antibody discovery technologies and services that assist in the development of antibody therapeutics. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed overview of the overall landscape of antibody discovery service providers along with the information on a number of relevant parameters.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of antibody discovery service providers based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power and service portfolio specifications.

Elaborate profiles of the prominent companies that provide antibody discovery services.

A detailed review of the overall landscape of antibody discovery platforms, along with the information on the technology developers.

An in-depth analysis of antibody discovery platforms, taking into consideration the supplier power and key technology specifications.

Elaborate profiles of the companies providing antibody discovery technologies / platforms.

An assessment of antibody discovery service and platform providers’ capability in different regions.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the period between 2015 and 2020.

An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2016 and 2020 (till April), in companies that are engaged in the field of antibody drug discovery.

Detailed profiles on the top five therapeutic antibody products, which have generated the highest revenues.

A case study on antibody humanization and affinity maturation, highlighting key players, the ongoing research trends and the major challenges in this field.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the financial opportunity within the antibody discovery services market across the following segments:

Steps Involved in the Antibody Discovery Process

Antigen Designing

Hit Generation

Lead Selection

Lead Optimization

Lead Characterization

Antibody Discovery Method Used

Phage Display

Hybridoma

Transgenic Animal

Yeast Display

Single Cell

Others

Nature of Antibody Generated

Humanized

Human

Chimeric

Murine

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report:

Abzena

Abwiz Bio

Aragen Bioscience

BIOTEM

ChemPartner

Creative Biolabs

Distributed Bio

Harbour BioMed

HD Biosciences

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Integral Molecular

Kymab

LakePharma

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys

PX’Therapeutics

Syd Labs

Viva Biotech

Wuxi Biologics

