Aquaponics Market: Maintaining a Strong Growth by 2027 | Aonefarm, Lucky Clays Fresh, Aponic, Backyard Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade, Green Life Aquaponics

According to Publisher, the Global Aquaponics market is accounted for $534.34 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2016.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.9%. Growing demand for biological fruits and vegetables, technical expansion within traditional Agri & aquaculture and increasing population are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, initial speculation cost is hampering the market growth.

Aquaponics is the system of irrigating plants and fish together in equally beneficial series. It is the maintainable form of agriculture which integrates conventional aquaculture and hydroponics leading to the development of fishes and plants composed in synergetic surroundings.

Based on the product, the Cucumber segment is anticipated to grow as it avoids the common problem of fruit rot related to cucumber farming. Cucumbers, along with other members of the Cucurbitaceous family including squash, zucchini, and melons, are excellent high-value summer vegetables. They are perfect plants to grow in media bed units as they have a big root structure.

Depending on the geography, Europe is the regional market leader for aquaponics market due to the increasing demand for biological food along with technical revolutions are the factors driving the market growth. Funding by the European Union to promote adaptation of aquaponics method is also expected to substitute the market growth in the region.

Some of the prominent key players in the Aquaponics Market include Aonefarm, Lucky Clays Fresh, Aponic Ltd, Backyard Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade, Green Life Aquaponics, Pentair AES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, ECF Farm Systems, Urban Farmers, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place LLC, AquaCalAutoPilot Inc., Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers, and NutraPonics Canada Corporation.

Products Covered:

– Fishes

– Herbs

– Fruits and Vegetable

– Ornamental Plants

– Other Products

Aquaponics MethodsCovered:

– Raft (Deep Water Culture)

– Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

– Media Filled Beds

– Drip Irrigation

– Ebb and Flow System

Component Types Covered:

– Bio-Filter

– Rearing Tanks

– Settling Basins

– Hydroponics Subsystem

– Fish Tanks

– Soil-Free Plant Bed

– Clarifiers

– Filter Tanks

– Degassing Tanks

– Troughs

– Sump

– Base Additions Tank

– Tubes

– Pumps

– Other Component Types

Technologies Covered:

– Deep Water Culture (DWC)

– Nutrient Film Technology (NFT)

– Media-filled Growbed (MFG)

– Other Technologies

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Supermarket

– Hypermarket

– Specialty Stores

– Online

Production Capacities Covered:

– Small Scale

– Large Scale

Equipment Covered:

– Tank Systems

– Rafts, Liners, & Medium

– Airstones, & Aeration Systems

– Plumbing Equipment & Materials

– Water Heaters

– Pumps and Valves

– Monitoring and Alarms

– Water Quality Testing

– Fish Purge Systems

– Complete Systems

– Growing Accessories

– Growing Media

– Nutrients and Supplements

– Pest Control

– Plant Support

– Pots and Containers

– Stands and Trays

– Grow Light

– Other Equipments

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– Community

– Home Production

– Research Centres

– Agriculture & Farming

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

