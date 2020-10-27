Facial Recognition: Market – Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players | Aware, Gemalto, NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, Ayonix Corporation, Daon Inc., Stereovision Imaging

Facial Recognition Market With COVID19-Pandemic Impact Analysis:

The global facial recognition market generated revenue of US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period. The study offers a detailed overview of the global market for facial recognition. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides projected market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall facial recognition market and its associated business segments. Revenue estimates for this period segmented on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, and industry. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the facial recognition market.



The Major Players in the Facial Recognition Market.

Some of the major players in the facial recognition market are Aware, Inc., Gemalto, Inc., NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, Ayonix Corporation, Daon Inc., Stereovision Imaging, Inc., NeuroTechnology Investors LLC, Techno Brain Co Ltd/Japan, Animetrics, Inc., Facephi Biometria SA, NVISO SA., Megvii (Face++), Smilepass, Herta Security.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Facial Recognition Market

By Component

• Software

o 2D Facial Recognition

o 3D Facial Recognition

o Facial Analytics

• Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

The software segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The service segment is further segmented into professional and managed services. The professional service segment accounts for the dominant position in the market in 2020 whereas the managed service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The software segment is further segmented into 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, facial analytics. The 3D facial recognition segment accounts for the dominant position in the market in 2020.

By Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, on-premises hold a dominant market position in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the large enterprise segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By Application

• Access Control

• Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

• Emotion Recognition

• Law Enforcement

• Other

By Industry

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Education

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Retail and eCommerce

• Others (Manufacturing, Telecom, and Energy and Utilities)

Some of the key factors contributing to the Facial Recognition market growth include:

Regional Facial Recognition Market Analysis:

It could be divided into two different sections: one for regional production analysis and the other for regional consumption analysis. Here, the analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report. covering

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Points from Table of Contents:

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Facial Recognition market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, and regions.

Chapter 1: Facial Recognition Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Facial Recognition Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies. Chapter 2: Facial Recognition Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Facial Recognition Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers. Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Facial Recognition.

Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Facial Recognition. Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Facial Recognition.

Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Facial Recognition. Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Facial Recognition by Regions.

Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Facial Recognition by Regions. Chapter 6: Facial Recognition Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Facial Recognition Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions. Chapter 7: Facial Recognition Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Facial Recognition Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions. Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Facial Recognition.

Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Facial Recognition. Chapter 9: Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application. Chapter 10: Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions. Chapter 11: Facial Recognition Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Facial Recognition Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis. Chapter 12: Facial Recognition Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Facial Recognition Market Conclusion of the Whole Report. Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of Facial Recognition Market Research.

