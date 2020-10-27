COVID – 19 Impact On Subscription & Billing Management Market Analysis, Business Outlook, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026 Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG

Global subscription & billing management market generated revenue of US$ 3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period. Main factors that drive the growth of subscription & billing management market are increasing adoption of subscription business models, increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention, growing need for adhering to compliances, and increasing need for upgrading legacy system. Customer churn is one of the significant problem for businesses as gaining new customers is more expensive than retaining existing ones. In order to eliminate such challenges, various organizations are adopting subscription & billing management solutions. The subscription & billing management market report offers a comprehensive market analysis of the different segments and regions that lets readers make crucial business-related decisions with a wealth of information enclosed in this report. In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis of the market vendors and their product offerings. The report also covers details of the competitive market environment and includes information on the capabilities and competencies of market vendors.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Computer Sciences Corporation, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Avangate, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Aria Systems, Inc., Transverse LLC, Blusynergy, LogiSense Corporation, and Recurly, Inc.

The research study concisely dissects the Subscription & Billing Management Market and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Subscription & Billing Management Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.

Subscription & Billing Management Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America ( S., Canada, Mexico)

S., Canada, Mexico) Europe ( Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

