Custom Software Development Services Market 2020 – In-depth Coverage and Various Important Aspects of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact

Custom software development services is a kind of extensive services offered by vendors. These services largely include software development from scratch, integration with currently running projects, shift from a legacy system toward a new platform, providing of maintenance services, designing of IT infrastructure, and running of different tests to ensure product quality. Furthermore, custom software development service vendors ensure complete software development lifecycle analysis as well as deployment, maintenance, and support services. Service vendors operating in the market provide software development and quality assurance services that help enterprises in resolving crucial issues related to product quality.

A wide range of vendors operate in the market providing custom software solutions spanning a wide area ranging from SAAS development, software product development, cloud-based solutions, enterprise software development, and custom ERP development to business software consulting.

Custom software development services witnessed high demand, largely due to the rising need for more business-specific software. Earlier, software solutions that were developed used to serve a wide range of purposes of an organization. However, a majority of these software used to prove inadequate when the organization had to expand. This led to emergence of custom software development services.

The custom software development services market is driven by growing requirement for customized software among enterprises. Moreover, enterprises are always looking for reducing long-term costs. Since custom software development leads to long-term cost-effectiveness, demand for custom software development services is rising.

Key trends in the custom software development services market include emergence of chatbots, increase in the demand for PaaS solutions, and the rise of open-source solutions,. Currently, the software development technology that is gaining momentum is chatbots. In recent times, chatbots have emerged as an effective tool for maintaining ease of doing business. The customer software development services market is expected to witness the trend of increase in chatbot development in the next few years.

Custom Software Development Services Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global custom software development services market are Fingent Corporation, Elinext Group, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Kanda Software, DEVTECHNOSYS, NIX Solutions Ltd., SPEC INDIA, TatvaSoft, Trigent Software, Inc., and Oxagile.

