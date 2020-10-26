Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Software Market 2020 – Expanding Application Areas To Drive The Global Market Growth

Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing software, designed specifically for users in the mechanical, electrical, or plumbing industries to improve overall project efficiency.

Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries are rising along with the global growth of the construction industry. Due to changes in regulatory environment and unavailability of qualified assets, most companies find it hard to grab market opportunities. This therefore implies the need for a smart solution.

Based on the region, the global Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held a dominant share of the global Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Software market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region.

The increased influence of market leaders such as Autodesk, Inc.,Trimble Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporation, etc. and early adoption technology pattern are some of the key factors that make North America dominant in the global mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) software market.

The Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Software market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Software market in the region.

The growing population of urbanization in Asia Pacific countries has raised the demand for new construction that has simultaneously intensified the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) software market in this region. Moreover Increasing government spending in smart city projects has also acclered the market in this region .

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

MagiCAD Group

Autodesk, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Nemetschek Group

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Construction Industry Holdings Plc

eVolve MEP

Witas

Exactal Group Limited

On Center Software, Inc

Design Master Software, Inc

Renga Software

