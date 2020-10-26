Food Tracking Solutions Market 2020 Significantly Enhancing The Growth Worldwide By Prominent Players

Food tracking solutions pertain to the tracking as well as monitoring of food items that are in transit. Technologies deployed in this procedure track the exact location of the food in transit, thus preventing mixing of discarded or contaminated food products with the consumable food products.

The entire retail industry has augmented significantly over the past few years. The retail industry is highly competitive in North America and Eastern Europe due to technological advancements. Food retail stores are deploying several technological strategies and tools to enhance their operation activity.

With the rise in competition, food retailers are determined to differentiate themselves from their competitors to expand and enhance their operations efficiently. Hence, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) plays an important role in the retail industry in a more connected environment. RFID facilitates food retail stores to identify, transact, engage, locate, and validate assets and personnel.

Therefore, increasing demand for RFID technology across food retail stores worldwide is significantly enhancing the growth of the food tracking solutions market.

In terms of region, the global food tracking solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global food tracking solutions market during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives toward food safety, indicating potential growth of the food tracking solutions market in this region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for food tracking solutions from 2019 to 2027. Certifications & standardizations along with a strict legislative framework for food safety is likely to drive the food tracking solutions market in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Food Tracking Solutions Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Blue Link Associates Limited.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intertek Group plc

Marel

MASS Group.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NexTec Group

SGS SA

Zebra Technologies Corporation

