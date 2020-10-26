Global Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2020 by Key Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Application, and Forecasts to 2030

Owing to various reasons, such as growing manufacturing demand, need for specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise, and high costs of development associated with certain drugs / therapies, a number of ophthalmic drug developers have demonstrated a preference to outsource certain aspects of drug development and production operations to contract service providers.

The USD 1.7 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of product

Ophthalmic API

Ophthalmic drug FDF

Type of FDF manufactured

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid / suspension

Type of primary packaging

Ampoule / vial

Glass / plastic bottle

Ointment tube

Blister packing

Other forms

Scale of manufacturing

Clinical

Commercial

Company size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Very large

Target disease indication

Age-related macular degeneration

Dry eye

Glaucoma

Other disease segments

Key geographical regions

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the world

The Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Akorn

Akums

Bal Pharma

Catalent

Cayman Chemical

Entod Pharmaceuticals

Farmigea

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Indiana Ophthalmics

Lomapharm

Medichem

Pillar5 Pharma

Recipharm

Salvat

Sterling Pharmaceutical Services

Sunways India

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Current Market Landscape Company Competitiveness Analysis Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in North America: Company Profiles Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Europe: Company Profiles Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles Clinical Trial Analysis Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Market Forecast Case Study: Comparison of Small Molecule and Large Molecule Ophthalmic Drugs / Therapies SWOT Analysis Survey Analysis Executive Insights Future Growth Opportunities Appendix 1: List of Ophthalmic Medical Device Contract Manufacturers Appendix 2: Tabulated Data Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

