Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~10%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on “Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market: Focus on Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications, 2020-2030” covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

More than 80 companies currently claim to offer manufacturing related services, at different scales of operations, for a variety of oligonucleotide-based products

A wide range of services related to the synthesis, modification and purification of oligonucleotides, are currently offered within a fragmented service provider landscape that is mostly concentrated in the developed geographies

In order to cater to the growing needs of clients / sponsors, companies have established presence across different regions; the US and some European nations have emerged as current hubs for oligonucleotide production

Players involved in this domain are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and thereby, achieve an edge over competing firms

Service providers are actively investing in expansion projects to upgrade existing capabilities and capacity; several partnerships, mostly focused on offering manufacturing and supply services, have been forged

Over the past few years, more than 270 trials of oligonucleotide-based interventions, across various phases of development and to treat a diverse range of diseases, have been registered across different centers worldwide

Most of the global, annual oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity belongs to established service providers, accounting for over 80% of available capacity across various geographies

The demand for manufacturing of oligonucleotide-based products is expected to increase in the coming years; we believe that the stakeholders may have to expand their respective capacities to ensure consistent supply

We expect oligonucleotide-based drug developers to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations in the short to mid-term; service-based revenues are estimated to grow at an annualized rate of more than 10%

In the long-term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various therapeutic areas, scales of operation and across companies of different sizes

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

Overview of Oligonucleotide-based Products

Types of Oligonucleotides Antisense Oligonucleotides Aptamers miRNA shRNA siRNA Other Oligonucleotides

Custom Synthesis of Oligonucleotides Process Development and Characterization Analytical Method Development Method Validation and Testing Quality Control and Quality Assurance Challenges Associated with Custom Synthesis of Oligonucleotides

Chemical Modification of Oligonucleotides Backbone Modification Sugar Ring Modification

Purification of Oligonucleotides Desalting Cartridge Purification Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE) High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Outsourcing Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Need for Outsourcing Commonly Outsourced Operations Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations Guidelines for Selecting a Service Provider

Growth Drivers and Roadblocks to Oligonucleotide Manufacturing

Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends MARKET LANDSCAPE: OLIGONUCLEOTIDE MANUFACTURERES (RESEARCH AND DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS) Chapter Overview

Oligonucleotide Manufacturers Focused on Research and Diagnostic Applications: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide Manufactured Analysis by Type of Offering Analysis by Type of Manufacturing Service(s) Offered Analysis by Type of Modification(s) Offered Analysis by Type of Purification Method(s) Used Analysis by Compliance to cGMP Standards



MARKET LANDSCAPE: OLIGONUCLEOTIDE MANUFACTURERES (THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS) Chapter Overview

Oligonucleotide Manufacturers Focused on Therapeutic Applications: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide Manufactured Analysis by Type of Offering Analysis by Type of Manufacturing Service(s) Offered Analysis by Type of Modification(s) Offered Analysis by Type of Purification Method(s) Used Analysis by Compliance to cGMP Standards



COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: OLIGONUCLEOTIDE MANUFACTURES (RESEARCH AND DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS) Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Methodology

Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers Focused on Research and Diagnostic Applications Oligonucleotide Manufacturers in North America Oligonucleotide Manufacturers in Europe Oligonucleotide Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific



COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: OLIGONUCLEOTIDE MANUFACTURERS (THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS) Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Methodology

Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers Focused on Therapeutic Applications Oligonucleotide Manufacturers in North America Oligonucleotide Manufacturers in Europe Oligonucleotide Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific



COMPANY PROFILES: OLIGONUCLEOTIDE MANUFACTURERS (RESEARCH AND DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS) Chapter Overview

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Integrated DNA Technologies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Kaneka Eurogentec Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

LGC Biosearch Technologies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Microsynth Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Sigma Aldrich Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook



COMPANY PROFILES: OLIGONUCLEOTIDE MANUFACTURERS (THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS) Chapter Overview

Agilent Technologies Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

BioSpring Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

CordenPharma Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Nitto Denko Avecia Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

TriLink Biotechnologies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Recent Developments and Future Outlook

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview Partnership Models Oligonucleotide Manufacturers: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partner Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Geographical Analysis Most Active Players: Geographical Distribution by Number of Partnerships Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements RECENT EXPANSIONS Chapter Overview Oligonucleotide Manufacturers: Recent Expansions Analysis by Year of Expansion Analysis by Type of Expansion Analysis by Application Analysis by Location of Facility Analysis by Expanded Facility Area Analysis by Expanded Scale of Operation



11.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions

11.3.8. Geographical Analysis

11.3.8.1. Continent-wise Distribution

11.3.8.2. Country-wise Distribution

CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Scope and Methodology Clinical Trial Analysis: Oligonucleotide-based Drug Products Analysis by Trial Registration Year Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide and Phase of Development Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status Analysis by Trial Focus Area Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials CAPACITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology Oligonucleotide Manufacturers: Global, Annual Capacity Analysis by Size of Manufacturer Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility DEMAND ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology Global Demand for Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Global Commercial Demand for Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Geography Global Clinical Demand for Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Geography Demand and Supply Analysis Demand and Supply Analysis (Scenario 1) Demand and Supply Analysis (Scenario 2) Demand and Supply Analysis (Scenario 3)



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/oligonucleotide-synthesis/304.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]