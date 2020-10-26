In Silico Drug Discovery Services Market is likely to be worth USD 124 million by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 15.6%

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on “In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market: Focus on Large Molecules (Antibodies, Proteins, Peptides, Nucleic Acid, Gene Therapy and Vectors), 2020-2030 (Including Structure Based Drug Discovery, Fragment Based Drug Discovery, Ligand Based Drug Discovery, Target Based Drug Discovery / Multi-Target Drug Design, Interface Based Drug Discovery, Approaches)” covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.
Key Market Insights
- Over 90 firms are actively involved in providing in silico services for drug discovery of different types of biologics; of these, over 30 players claim to have the capabilities to offer services for all steps of discovery
- Majority of the companies offer structure-based drug design focused on early stage drug discovery of a range of large molecules, including antibodies, proteins and peptides
- Featuring the presence of small-mid sized firms, the in silico service provider landscape is well-distributed across various regions; these players have adopted various business models to cater to the evolving needs of the clients
- Several players involved in this domain n are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective in silico-based service portfolios and maintain a competitive edge in this industry
- The integration of novel computational techniques, such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based platforms, with in silico approaches is likely to revolutionize the overall drug discovery process
- Service providers are adopting various business strategies in order to continue providing significant cost saving advantages, along with expediting discovery timelines and improving product success
- Driven by the growing demand for effective therapeutics and increase in drug discovery efforts of various biologics across a wide range of therapeutic areas, the market is expected to witness sustained growth in future
- In the long-term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various geographies, type of sponsors and sizes of in silico service providers
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter Overview
- Drug Discovery and Development Timelines
- Overview of In Silico Drug Discovery Tools
- Historical Evolution of the In Silico Approach
- Comparison of Traditional Drug Discovery Approaches and In Silico / Computer Aided Methods
- In Silico / Computed Aided Approaches for Drug Design and Development
- Applications of In Silico Tools in the Drug Discovery Process
- Target Identification
- Chemoinformatics-based Tools
- Network-based Drug Discovery
- Computational Platforms and Interaction Repositories
- Target Validation
- Hit Generation
- High-Throughput Screening
- Fragment Based Screening
- Virtual Screening
- Hit-to-Lead
- Pharmacodynamics and Pharmacokinetics Modeling
- Other Novel Approaches
- Lead Optimization
- Pharmacophore Modeling
- Docking
- Structure Activity Relationships (SAR) / Quantitative Structure Activity Relationship (QSAR)
- Molecular Modeling
- Advantages of using In Silico Tools for Drug Discovery Operations
- Challenges Associated with Conducting In Silico Drug Discovery Operations In-house
- Anticipated Rise in Outsourcing In Silico Drug Discovery Operations
- Concluding Remarks
- Target Identification
- MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- In Silico Drug Discovery Services for Large Molecules: List of Industry Players
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Type of Business Model
- Analysis by Drug Discovery Steps
- Analysis by Type of Large Molecule
- Analysis by Type of Antibody
- Analysis by Type of Protein
- Analysis by Type of In Silico Approach Used
- Analysis by Types of In Silico Services Offered
- Analysis by Type of Clientele
- In Silico Drug Discovery Services: List of Software / Technologies
- KEY INSIGHTS
- Chapter Overview
- Logo Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
- Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Company Size and Drug Discovery Steps
- World Map Representation: Regional Analysis of Outsourcing Activity
- Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Large Molecule, In Silico Approach Used and Type of Clientele
- COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Key In Silico Service Providers Based in North America
- BioDuro
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- Creative Biostructure
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- GenScript
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- LakePharma
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- Leading Players Based in Europe
- Abzena
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- BioNTech
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- Sygnature Discovery
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- Leading Players Based in Asia-Pacific
- ChemPartner
- Company Overview
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- Sundia MediTech
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Development and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- Viva Biotech
- Company Overview
- Funding and Investment Information
- In Silico-based Service Portfolio
- Recent Development and Future Outlook
- Peer Group Benchmark Comparison
- ChemPartner
- Abzena
- BioDuro
- COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Key Parameters
- Methodology
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: In Silico Drug Discovery Service Providers in North America
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: In Silico Drug Discovery Service Providers in Europe
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: In Silico Drug Discovery Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
- KEY OPPORTUNITY AREAS
- Chapter Overview
- Key Assumptions and Parameters
- Methodology
- Antibodies
- Developer Landscape
- Number of Pipeline Molecules
- Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate
- In Silico Service Providers for Antibodies: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size
- Developer Landscape
- Peptides
- Developer Landscape
- Number of Pipeline Molecules
- Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate
- In Silico Service Providers for Peptides: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size
- Developer Landscape
- Proteins
- Developer Landscape
- Number of Pipeline Molecules
- Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate
- In Silico Service Providers for Proteins: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size
- Developer Landscape
- Other Advanced Therapies
8.7.1 Developer Landscape
8.7.1.1 Number of Pipeline Molecules
8.7.1.2 Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate
8.7.2. In Silico Service Providers for Vectors: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size
- EMERGING BUSINESS MODELS AND STRATEGIES
- Chapter Overview
- Key Assumptions and Methodology
- In Silico Service Providers: Analysis by Number of Large Molecules and Drug Discovery Steps Covered
- Strategies for Short Term Success
- Strategies for Long Term Success
- Concluding Remarks
- CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF SMALL MOLECULES AND LARGE MOLECULES
- Chapter Overview
- Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies
- Comparison of Key Specifications
- Comparison of Manufacturing Processes
- Comparison of Drug Discovery Processes
- Approaches to Improve Discovery Process of Large Molecules
