Genome Editing Market Update: Intellia Therapeutics Presents Data at the 2019 Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy | Roots Analysis

Intellia Therapeutics, one of the leading genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology is presenting one oral presentation and four poster presentations at the 27th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) meeting taking place October 22-25, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.

Get a complete list of the presentations, here.

How is the genome editing market landscape evolving: Currently, there is an evident increase in demand for complex biological therapies (including regenerative medicine products), which has created an urgent need for robust genome editing techniques. The biopharmaceutical pipeline includes close to 500 gene therapies, several of which are being developed based on CRISPR technology. Recently, in July 2019, a first in vivo clinical trial for a CRISPR-based therapy was initiated.

Why is CRISPR gaining so much traction: Over the years, more than 10,000 patents related to the CRISPR technology have been filed/granted to various industry players and academic institutions, indicative of the ongoing pace of R&D in this field of research. The immense benefits offered by CRISPR makes it one of the most preferred genome editing approach.

For further information, check out the report here

Read more insights at

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]