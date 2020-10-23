Digital BSS Market 2020 Increasing Demand for Emerging Technologies across Enterprises to Drive the Industry

Digital business support systems (BSS) enable enterprises to implement a customer-centric business approach and digitally upgrade customer-engagement solutions so that the customer service can be improved. Digital business support systems (BSS) help in better management of customer profiles, products, revenue, and customer orders.

Digitalization is expected to create more opportunities in the near future. The entire customer lifecycle right from customer awareness to delivery of support services is likely to lead to augmentation of advanced technologies, thus providing a seamless experience to customers and helping organizations work easier.

Companies are adopting advanced technologies due to constantly rising and changing expectations of customers. Similarly, companies are making use of web analytics, customer relationship management (CRM), social analytics, and a multi-channel and omni-channel approach to improve customer experience and connecting to a larger customer base.

The impact of this driver is expected to be high during the forecast period. Adoption of digital BSS is increasing across the globe, owing to increasing demand for emerging technologies across enterprises. This is expected to boost the global digital BSS market in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Digital BSS Market Include:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Netcracker Technology Corp.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Oracle Corporation

MATRIXX Software

