The significant role of Australian Retailers and other industries in tight yet promising Renewable Energy Commitments

According to Greenpeace research, the Australian retail sector is doing a great job in renewable energy commitments. In fact, it is the leading sector among all the industries. Going by the statistics from REenergise 2020 Corporate Renewable Snapshot, the second sector in clean energy commitments has a figure slightly above half what retailers commit to. After all, the retail industry clean energy commitment is at 1146 MW of wind and solar energy. That’s a good figure as it could be enough to power 533,021 households and, in the process, create employment. Clean energy is the future, and 2,063 new jobs in such an industry are something incredible.

The telecommunications industry clinched the second position with a commitment of 713 NW. Property and construction were at the bottom of the list, having registered a commitment of 88 MW. The bottom line is that you can expect up to 2.8 GW from new renewable energy projects. That’s because up to 28 big electricity consumers have pledged in support of clean energy. It would make a massive difference since it is enough to power almost the entire Perth and Brisbane combined. A capacity that can power 1.3 million homes is no joke.

Some of the contributors in the retail industry did way better than others. Excellent examples include ALDI, Bunnings, and Woolworths. These three companies are going for a 100 percent commitment to renewable energy. According to Greenpeace Australia Pacific REenergise campaign director Lindsay Soutar, 100 percent renewable energy is perfect for every business. In addition to being clean, it is also relatively cheap. Equally important, every business has a significant role in tackling climate change and one wouldn’t imagine a better way to do so.

According to Greenpeace Australia Pacific, major retail brands such as Kmart and Coles should follow suit and commit to 100 percent renewables. Soutar also suggests that Vodafone and Optus follow the footsteps of Telstra and start sourcing power to renewable energy sources exclusively. The director also pointed fingers at the government, which is yet to come up with a policy on matters emission reduction.

She adds that despite the government’s disappointment, other stakeholders, especially corporates, are closing the gap in the best way they can. Soutar says it is a necessity since a clean energy future is inevitable. She also appreciates how not even the coronavirus pandemic stops people from thriving to the transition to renewable energy. Data from 2020 shows an improvement from the previous year in terms of 100% renewable commitment from companies. Therefore, if the trend continues, things will even be better this year.