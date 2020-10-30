Fired Heaters Market 2020-2027: Sigma Thermal, Amec Foster Wheeler, Unit Birwelco

The recently published report titled “Global Fired Heaters Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2027” Industry 2020 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2020-2027.

The global Fired Heaters report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Fired Heaters report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/243395

The global Fired Heaters market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Global Fired Heaters, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-and-japan-fired-heaters-market-report-2020-2027-243395

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Direct Fired Heaters

Indirect Fired Heaters

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

The major vendors covered:

Sigma Thermal

Amec Foster Wheeler

Unit Birwelco

Emerson

HTT

Broach

Kel-Gor Limited

Petro-Techna International

Ness

Relevant Solutions

Gasco

HETSCO

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Fired Heaters Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fired Heaters Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fired Heaters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Direct Fired Heaters

1.4.3 Indirect Fired Heaters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Power Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fired Heaters Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fired Heaters Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fired Heaters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fired Heaters Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fired Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fired Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fired Heaters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fired Heaters Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fired Heaters Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fired Heaters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fired Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fired Heaters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fired Heaters Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fired Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fired Heaters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fired Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fired Heaters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fired Heaters Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fired Heaters Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fired Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fired Heaters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fired Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fired Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fired Heaters Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fired Heaters Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fired Heaters Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fired Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fired Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fired Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Fired Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Fired Heaters Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Fired Heaters Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Fired Heaters Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Fired Heaters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Fired Heaters Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Fired Heaters Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Fired Heaters Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Fired Heaters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Fired Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Fired Heaters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Fired Heaters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Fired Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Fired Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Fired Heaters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Fired Heaters Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Fired Heaters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Fired Heaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Fired Heaters Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Fired Heaters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Fired Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Fired Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Fired Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fired Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fired Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fired Heaters Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fired Heaters Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fired Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fired Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fired Heaters Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fired Heaters Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fired Heaters Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fired Heaters Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fired Heaters Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sigma Thermal

12.1.1 Sigma Thermal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sigma Thermal Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sigma Thermal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sigma Thermal Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.1.5 Sigma Thermal Recent Development

12.2 Amec Foster Wheeler

12.2.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.2.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

12.3 Unit Birwelco

12.3.1 Unit Birwelco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Unit Birwelco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Unit Birwelco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Unit Birwelco Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.3.5 Unit Birwelco Recent Development

12.4 Emerson

12.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Emerson Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.4.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.5 HTT

12.5.1 HTT Corporation Information

12.5.2 HTT Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 HTT Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.5.5 HTT Recent Development

12.6 Broach

12.6.1 Broach Corporation Information

12.6.2 Broach Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Broach Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Broach Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.6.5 Broach Recent Development

12.7 Kel-Gor Limited

12.7.1 Kel-Gor Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kel-Gor Limited Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kel-Gor Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kel-Gor Limited Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.7.5 Kel-Gor Limited Recent Development

12.8 Petro-Techna International

12.8.1 Petro-Techna International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Petro-Techna International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Petro-Techna International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Petro-Techna International Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.8.5 Petro-Techna International Recent Development

12.9 Ness

12.9.1 Ness Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ness Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ness Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.9.5 Ness Recent Development

12.10 Relevant Solutions

12.10.1 Relevant Solutions Corporation Information

12.10.2 Relevant Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Relevant Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Relevant Solutions Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.10.5 Relevant Solutions Recent Development

12.11 Sigma Thermal

12.11.1 Sigma Thermal Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sigma Thermal Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Sigma Thermal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sigma Thermal Fired Heaters Products Offered

12.11.5 Sigma Thermal Recent Development

12.12 HETSCO

12.12.1 HETSCO Corporation Information

12.12.2 HETSCO Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HETSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 HETSCO Products Offered

12.12.5 HETSCO Recent Development

…

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/243395

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157